Iconic ‘Columbo’ raincoat, shoes up for auction in New York

NEW YORK — The iconic raincoat and shoes worn by Peter Falk in the 1970s TV series “Columbo” are up for auction in New York.

Faulk, who played Detective Columbo on the show that ran for 35 years, was rarely seen without the crumpled, tan raincoat.

Falk had one of the longest running careers as a television detective on “Columbo.” His performance as the seemingly muddled but always-on-target crime fighter endeared him to audiences and won him four Emmy Awards.

The raincoat and boots, both provided by Faulk and worn throughout the series, will be up for action at Bonhams Auction House in New York on Nov. 21.

The tan, long-sleeved raincoat with three large buttons down the front, two side pockets, and cuffed sleeves is described as “well-worn and has patches, small tears, discoloration and light staining in a number of areas.”

Also up for auction are Faulk’s brown leather high-top shoes with brown laces, size unknown, each with a cork shoe liner inside stamped “Di Fabrizio Shoe / 8216 West 3rd-St. / Los Angeles-Cal / 655.5248.”

The coat and boots, auctioned together as one lot, is expected to go for $80,000-$120,000.

Other desirable items up for auction at Bonhams are the “Wayne’s World” hat, Robby the Robot from “Forbidden Planet and The Invisible Boy,” and a George Reeves costume from “Adventures of Superman.”