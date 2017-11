UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A huge sinkhole has opened up on West 82nd Street.

It happened on West 82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, according to a witness who tweeted photos of the show.

The images show a large crater in the roadway and police tape cordoning off a large portion of the road.

“One of the busiest pedestrians thoroughfares on the night before and day of (Thanksgiving Day) Parade,” she wrote.