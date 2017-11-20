‘Golden Girls’-themed cafe in Washington Heights closes after less than a year

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — “Golden Girls” fans are out of luck.

Rue La Rue Café, which celebrated the popular TV series that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan, has closed, the owner said Monday. It opened less than a year ago.

“We are going to process the lessons learned during the rehearsal period this last year and, hopefully, continue to provide this special experience to guests from around the world,” Michael La Rue said. “Thank you for your love and support and, more importantly, thank you for being a friend!”

La Rue, a close friend of McClanahan prior to her death in 2010, decorated Rue La Rue with “Golden Girls” memorabilia ranging from McClanahan’s 1987 Emmy Award to a colorful collection of costumes, photographs and kitsch.

The cafe opened in February of 2017.