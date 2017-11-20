Fox News host Jeanine Pirro charged with driving 119 mph in NY

NICHOLS, NY — Fox News host and TV judge Jeanine Pirro was ticketed for speeding in upstate New York Sunday.

She was driving 119 mph in a 65 mph zone in Nichols around 1:15 p.m.

“I had been driving for hours to visit my ailing 89-year-old mom and didn’t realize how fast I was driving,” Pirro said in a statement through the Fox News channel. “I believe in the rule of law and I will pay the consequences.”

The former Westchester County district attorney was stopped by a trooper on Sunday afternoon in Tioga County. A state police spokesman says he doesn’t know what type of car Pirro was driving or whether she had any passengers.

The ticket is returnable Jan. 8.

Pirro is host of the Fox News Channel show “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”