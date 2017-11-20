Fire breaks out at cosmetics factory in New Windsor, N.Y.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A fire is tearing through a cosmetics factory in New Windsor Monday morning, according to local reports.

The fire broke out at Verla International on Temple Hill Road between Industrial Way and Hempstead Road, Record Online reports.

Record Online reports that multiple explosions have been heard at the site of the fire. New Windsor Supervisor George Green told the outlet there was an initial report of injuries, though he did not share additional details.

Verla International makes nail polish, lotions, perfumes and other cosmetic products, according to its website.

Huge plumes of dark smoke were billowing from the factor, photos posted online show.