Fire breaks out at cosmetics factory in New Windsor, N.Y.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A fire is tearing through a cosmetics factory in New Windsor Monday morning, according to local reports.
The fire broke out at Verla International on Temple Hill Road between Industrial Way and Hempstead Road, Record Online reports.
Record Online reports that multiple explosions have been heard at the site of the fire. New Windsor Supervisor George Green told the outlet there was an initial report of injuries, though he did not share additional details.
Verla International makes nail polish, lotions, perfumes and other cosmetic products, according to its website.
Huge plumes of dark smoke were billowing from the factor, photos posted online show.
Orange| New Windsor| Multiple Alarm Fire | Vails Gate Fire District| 463 Temple Hill Rd| FD on scene reporting a fire in a 300X500 commercial warehouse. Command requesting additional trucks as well as an additional FAST, and County Hazmat. EMS evaluating 80+ patients, multiple ambulances to scene and for cover. 10 transports at this time, Reported multiple explosions, 1 medivac to launch, 2 to standby. MCI declared. Hospital to be notified to activate disaster plans. commercial cosmetic warehouse and factory. Photo Sources Unknown