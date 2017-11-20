Dan’s pecan pie recipe

Dan shared his family's pecan pie recipe before the Thanksgiving holidays.
Ingredients:
3 Slightly beaten eggs
1 cup of Karo corn Syrup
1 Cup sugar (or brown sugar)
2 tablespoons of melted butter
1 teaspoon of vanilla
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
1 1/2 cups of Pecans.
Whisk all the ingredients together minus the pecans. Then slowly add in the pecans with a slow stir. Add the secret ingredient of BOURBON ( however much you want) and then pour into a 9 inch pie crust.
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes at 350 degrees!
Let cool before serving!