Dan’s pecan pie recipe

Dan shared his family's pecan pie recipe before the Thanksgiving holidays.

Ingredients:

3 Slightly beaten eggs

1 cup of Karo corn Syrup

1 Cup sugar (or brown sugar)

2 tablespoons of melted butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

1 1/2 cups of Pecans.

Whisk all the ingredients together minus the pecans. Then slowly add in the pecans with a slow stir. Add the secret ingredient of BOURBON ( however much you want) and then pour into a 9 inch pie crust.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes at 350 degrees!

Let cool before serving!