Brooklyn residents with broken mailboxes haven’t been getting mail for weeks

Mary Middleton and her neighbors at the Pink Houses on Stanley Street say two buildings have broken mailboxes.

“I go to the post office to pick up the mail and they won’t give it to us. It’s on housing to fix it,” said Middleton.

Paul Thomas is a father of five and is frustrated.

“What do we do about bills and stuff like that? They are not giving us any information,” said Thomas.

New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Repairs began today to fix the mailboxes as quickly as possible. We can and must do better to serve our residents."

