Agents bust Bronx drug ring with Wall Street delivery service

NEW YORK — More than a dozen alleged drug dealers were busted for trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine and delivering around the New York area, officials said.

Sixteen people were indicted who allegedly smuggled the drugs from Florida to New York, where it was sold to people on Wall Street and people in real estate and advertising, officials said. Fentanyl, heroin and cocaine worth millions of dollars was seized.

“Deadly Fentanyl coupled with recreational cocaine sales shows that this group was as versatile as it was vicious,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “They drove the narcotics up the eastern seaboard from Florida, bringing the attendant misery to the Bronx, Manhattan, Westchester County and New Jersey.”

Four of the defendants are charged with operating as major traffickers. If convicted, they face up to life in prison.

During the investigation, one person, desperate to escape from investigators, jumped out of a second-story window of his Manhattan hotel room carrying over $30,000 in cash.

Authorities seized a total of 12 kilograms of Fentanyl, six kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of cocaine and various quantities of crack cocaine.

A complete list of the 16 defendants is below:

Braulio Diaz (AKA Eddy), 46, Miami, Florida

Jonas Antonio Turbi-Molina, 39, Bronx, NY

Victor Jose Gonzalez, 52, Bronx, NY

Fernelis Beltre-Espinosa (AKA Tyson), 51, Bronx, NY

Ronald Brid-Calvo (AKA Nacho), 49, Hialeah, Florida

Hairo Contreras, 31, Bronx, NY

Juan C. Martinez, 34, Bronx, NY

Jonathan Martinez, 31, Bronx, NY

Francisco Lopez, 55, Bronx, NY

Francisco Duval-Perez, 25, Lee, Massachusetts

Tyshawn Henigan (AKA Ty), 35, Bronx, NY

Alexander Cortes Cortes (AKA Leo), 32, Manhattan, NY

Rafael Roldan, 37, Bronx, NY

Melvin Lugo- Reyes, 29, Manhattan, NY

Alfred Trotman (AKA Al), 60, Bronx, NY

Marvin Antonio Olano-Somarriba (AKA Nika), 57, Camden, NJ