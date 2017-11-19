Wind advisory remains in effect for NYC, gusts blamed for SoHo scaffolding collapse

A wind advisory remains in effect for the New York City region until Sunday evening.

Strong winds are expected through the day until about 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The strong winds, with gusts up to 50 mph may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Power outages are possible.

Investigators believe that the wind is to blame for a scaffolding collapse that injured five people in SoHo Sunday afternoon.

Officials urge people to charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators and freezers to a colder setting. Always stay clear of downed power lines. If you are affected by the outage, turn off all appliances; avoid downed and hanging power lines, and keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Do not use generators indoors.

The Department of Buildings issued a release prior to Sunday’s incident, advising property owners, contractors, and crane operators to take precautionary measures.

“Winds may reach higher speeds and last longer than forecast in certain areas of the City. Property owners must consider the safety of their buildings and construction sites, including cranes, suspended and supported scaffolding, hoists, and any other building appurtenances that may come loose from exposure to high winds. Structures that have been subject to deferred maintenance or are in delicate condition could be at greater risk. The Department suggests consulting a professional to advise how to secure construction sites and buildings.”

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/nyc. For specific location and timing information, as well as safety tips, please visit NYC.gov/notifynyc or call 3‑1‑1 (212‑639‑9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY 212‑504‑4115).