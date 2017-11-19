× Teens slash Bronx bodega worker; cut off cab driver’s thumb, slash passenger while fleeing: Police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A pair of knife-wielding teens allegedly slashed a Bronx bodega worker and attacked a cab driver and his passenger while fleeing the scene early Sunday, police said.

A 43-year-old bodega worker was outside the bodega on Grand Concourse when he was approached by two teens around 2 a.m., police said. One of the teens displayed a knife and allegedly slashed the bodega worker’s left thumb.

They attempted to flee in a cab that was driving by and already had three passengers inside, an NYPD spokesperson said. One of the passengers and the driver confronted the knife-wielding pair.

They allegedly slashed one of the passengers – a 19-year-old woman – in the back, police said. One of them also cut off the 68-year-old driver’s thumb.

Both teens fled on foot and were later arrested, officials said. Kenneth Guzman, 17, and Juan Carlos Sanchez, 17, were charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

All three of those injured were treated at Montefiore Hospital.