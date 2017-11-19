Teen killed in fatal car collision in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens — An 18-year-old is dead following a car incident in Queens Saturday night.

Police were called about a vehicle accident around 10:05 p.m. at Sutter Avenue and 80th Street.

When they arrived, officers found two vehicles in the collision. The driver of the first car, 18-year-old Xylique Lovelace-Loney, was found with severe body trauma and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 21-year-old driver of the second car suffered only minor injuries, and he refused medical attention.

Police say the Lovelace-Loney was traveling eastbound on Sutter Avenue while the other driver was traveling northbound on 80th Street when the cars collided at the intersection.

Lovelace-Loney’s car also collided with two unoccupied, parked vehicles, police said.

Investigation is ongoing.