Scaffolding collapses into SoHo street, pedestrians injured

NEW YORK — Multiple people were injured after scaffolding fell into a SoHo Street Sunday morning.

The Department of Buildings was called after receiving reports of a sidewalk shed collapse in front of the 12-story commercial office building on 568 Broadway at the intersection of Broadway and Prince Street, sources tell PIX11 News.

Five people suffered minor injuries from the incident, NYPD said.

Pictures show wooden planks all over the street with Firefighters and EMS on the scene.

The Department of Buildings is investigating the scene.

Wind gusts from nearby airports were recorded to be 40 to 45 miles per hour. Wind gusts in Manhattan streets, and the “urban wind tunnel” effect; the instance when wind speeds increase after encountering tall buildings in a small space, could be a probable cause for the scaffolding to have collapsed.

