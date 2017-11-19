Queens family fears deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Liany Villacis cannot believe the nightmare her family is going through this Thanksgiving week.

Her beloved father, 57-year-old Juan Villacis, sits in the Bergen County Jail awaiting deportation.

Her 53-year-old mother has been ordered to buy a one-way ticket out of this country by Jan.15, her next visit to Federal Plaza.

The family came to the United States legally with a B2 visa in 2001 from Colombia, hoping to get political asylum.

That never happened and now with the change of administration, the future of this family is up in the air.

“My father is a certified physical therapist at Balance Diagnostic, he’s an amazing person,” Villacis told PIX11. “When he first was detained, his first thoughts was the 16 patients he was scheduled to see the next day."

Villacis said her Father worked incredibly hard, always paying taxes and making sure his twin daughters got an education.

He also cares for his elderly mother, a U.S. citizen.

Villacis graduated with a degree in finance from Baruch last June. Her sister graduates from the same college next month.

They are both under DACA and don’t know their fate either.

“I would do anything to have my family all together again like last week,” Villacis said, holding back tears. “I would live that week over and over again."

For 17 years, the Villacis family has lived in the same house, three generations under one roof celebrating thanksgiving together and so thankful for the life they’ve had in this country.

“My family has had such joy, such love in this country,” Liany told PIX11.

The Villacis Family is hoping their lawyer and Senator Chuck Schumer’s office can work a miracle and keep this family together in this country.