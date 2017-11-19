News Closeup: Forgotten victims of 9/11; 79th anniversary of Kristallnacht and a spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sixteen years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the long-term health implications for those exposed to environmental toxins are still unfolding.

Thousands of first responders have developed cancers and other fatal illnesses as a result of inhaling the toxic dust. The Zadroga Victims’ Compensation Fund has been established to provide medical assistance.

Now, an effort is underway to provide compensation to students, teachers and others who lived and worked the area and have developed serious illnesses.

Marvin Scott speaks with Michael Barasch, an attorney who has represented hundreds of first responders and is now representing these forgotten victims.

Also, this year marks the 79th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the night many regard as the beginning of the Holocaust. Nearly eight decades later, a pervasive hatred toward Jews has not abated in many parts of the world -- even here in the U.S., where we’ve recently seen a dramatic rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

Marvin Scott speaks with Inge Auerbacher, a Holocaust survivor, and Betty Ehrenberg, executive director of World Jewish Congress North America, for insight and perspective.