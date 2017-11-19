Mom, daughter with autism missing from adult home in Brooklyn: sources

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — An 84-year-old woman and her autistic daughter who also suffers from breast cancer went missing from an adult home in Brooklyn Saturday, police sources said.

Essie Foster and Carolyn Foster, 54, were last seen at Garden of Eden on Stillwell Avenue just after 10 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Officials do not know what either woman was wearing when they went missing. Essie Foster is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Her daughter is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She also has brown eyes and black hair. Carolyn Foster may be wearing glasses.

Police have asked for help finding the pair.

They are believed to be together, police sources said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

