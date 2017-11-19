Man tries to force his way into Queens home, shoots resident

JAMAICA, Queens — A man with a BB or air gun tried to forced his way into a Queens home Sunday and shot the resident after he fought back, police said.

The man walked up to a 197th Street home Sunday afternoon holding a package, officials said. He tried to force his way in passed the 50-year-old man who answered the door, but he was pushed back by the resident until they were near the street.

The man displayed some form of gun and shot the Queens resident in the thigh, police said. Two other culprits were hiding behind a fence near the house.

None of the three men have been arrested. Police described the man in the package as being in his 20s. He was last seen in a black jacket with a hood, black sweatpants and white sneakers with stripes. One of the other men was in a gray sweatshirt and light gray pants. The last man was in a red and black Nike sweatshirt and light gray sweatpants.

The victim was treated for bruising and a small laceration.

