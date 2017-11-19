Man tied up, injured during Queens home invasion, police say

ROSEDALE, Queens — A man was injured and tied up during a home invasion in Queens Sunday morning.

The incident began around 4 a.m. when a 27-year-old man was arriving home in the vicinity f 149th Avenue and Hook Creek Boulevard in Rosedale.

About four to six men took him. He was blindfolded, tied up and thrown into the vehicle, police said. The men assaulted the victim, demanding money.

By 5 a.m., the men drove the victim to his home, and went with him into the house. Police said the robbers demanded money from the victim’s 28-year-old girlfriend.

A 5-year-old child was in the home, but was not harmed, according to authorities.

They fled the scene with the male victim, dumping him out of the car on 88th Street and Liberty Avenue around 7 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for stab wounds.

Investigation is ongoing.

