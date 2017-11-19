Man sought after forcibly touching woman in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are searching for the man they say forcibly touched a woman in Queens.

The incident occurred Oct. 31 around 5:30 a.m. when a 47-year-old woman was walking around the Bowne Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing.

Police say a man ran up behind her and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing into a residential building.

The man is described as 5 feet 5 inches, about 20 to 30 years old with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded jacket and shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).