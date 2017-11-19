Country music legend Mel Tillis dead at 85

Country music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis died Sunday at the age of 85 in Florida, his publicist said.

The country music legend battled intestinal issued since 2016, and never fully recovered. The suspected cause of his death, according to his publicist, was respiratory failure.

The singer, known for country hits, including “I Ain’t Never,” “Good Woman Blues,” and “Coca-Cola Cowboy” has been in the music industry for six decades.

Tillis gained fame in the 1970s and had more than 30 Top 10 hits throughout his career.

In 2007, the Grand Ole Opry inducted him, and he was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame that same year.

In 2012, President Obama awarded Tillis with the National Medal of Arts for his contribution in country music.

Tillis is survived by his six children, six grandchildren, a great grandson, his sister and brother, and his partner, Kathy DeMonaco.