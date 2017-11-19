Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Long Island

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A 63-year-old bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday evening.

William Griffin was found in the roadway along Falcon Avenue, near East Lakewood Street around 6:35 p.m., police said.

A passing driver saw his body and called 911.

It was determined that Griffin was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.