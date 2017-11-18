Wind Advisory in effect for NYC area, gusts up to 60 mph possible

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the New York City area, with gusts of wind up to 60 mph.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday. The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Long Island, with gusts of winds from 55-60 mph.

During periods of high winds, residents should use caution when walking or driving tall vehicles. Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, cause unsecured objects to fly, and cause power outages.

Officials urge people to charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators and freezers to a colder setting. Always stay clear of downed power lines. If you are affected by the outage, turn off all appliances, avoid downed and hanging power lines, and keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Do not use generators indoors.

If you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, please dial 911.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/nyc. For specific location and timing information, as well as safety tips, please visit NYC.gov/notifynyc or call 3‑1‑1 (212‑639‑9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY 212‑504‑4115).