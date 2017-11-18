Two men arrested after hitting officers with stolen car on Long Island

BALDWIN, Long Island — Two men were arrested after police say they struck a pair of officers during a car stop in Long Island Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in Baldwin when patrol officers tried conducting a car stop for multiple violations along Grand Avenue.

Police say the driver; Markus Mcintyre, 25, and Kevin Curry, 27, refused to roll down their windows when officers approached them inside the silver 2007 Infiniti.

When one of the officers opened the driver’s door, police say that was when Mcintyre put the car in reverse and accelerated, striking the officers and the cruiser behind them.

Mcintyre then put the car in drive and hit the officer, according to offcials.

One of the officers was able to disable the vehicle and place Mcintyre under arrest with the help of additional responding officers.

Curry tried fleeing, pushing the second officer to the ground, but he was caught and placed under arrest. During his arrest, he dropped narcotics, police say.

The officers were taken to the hospital for their injuries. It was later discovered that the vehicle Mcintyre and Curry had been stolen from New Jersey.

Mcintyre was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment in the first-degree, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

Curry was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of marijuana.