THE BRONX, New York — A female anti-crime sergeant got into a car accident and was pinned by another car while responding to a call about shots fired in the Bronx Saturday night.

The call came over around 9 p.m. The incident occurred at 2271 Washington Avenue.

She suffered broken bones and was taken to St. Barnabas hospital.

No further details about the shooting were released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.