Police cancel missing child alert for two infants

Posted 12:33 PM, November 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, November 18, 2017

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Salamanca police have cancelled the missing child alerts for two infants who were taken by their mothers and believed to be in danger.

Police cancelled the missing child alert issued for Malini Ventura (top left) and Londyn Richardson (bottom left) Nov 18, 2017.

As of 12:36 p.m., the alert was retracted.

Londyn Richardson, 29 days old and Malani Venutra, 3 months old, were reported missing after they were last seen with their mothers on East State Street in the city of Salamanca Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

Police believed that Richardson’s mother; 18-year-old Keshauna Boggs and Ventura’s mother, 16-year-old Selena Ventura abducted the children and may have been traveling in a dark-colored SUV with an unknown license plate to Sound Beach in Suffolk County.

 