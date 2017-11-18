Police cancel missing child alert for two infants

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Salamanca police have cancelled the missing child alerts for two infants who were taken by their mothers and believed to be in danger.

As of 12:36 p.m., the alert was retracted.

Londyn Richardson, 29 days old and Malani Venutra, 3 months old, were reported missing after they were last seen with their mothers on East State Street in the city of Salamanca Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

Police believed that Richardson’s mother; 18-year-old Keshauna Boggs and Ventura’s mother, 16-year-old Selena Ventura abducted the children and may have been traveling in a dark-colored SUV with an unknown license plate to Sound Beach in Suffolk County.