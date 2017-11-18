Police chase in Clinton Hill ends in crash with MTA bus: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A car being pursued by cops crashed into an MTA bus and two other cars, sources say.

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, plainclothes police officers initiated a car stop in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. The car reportedly did not stop for the cops and took off. The driver drove through a red light, according to police.

The car hit an MTA bus and two other cars before striking plastic cones on the median.

Officials say there are six non-life threatening injuries caused by the crash, including the driver. The injured are being treated at a Brooklyn hospital.

Police have one person in custody with the charges pending. Officers are still searching for one suspect.