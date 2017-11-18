1 tenant missing after fire rips through Hamilton Heights apartment, believed to be inside building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A search will be conducted after the fire department says they learned that one resident is unaccounted for after a massive 6-alarm fire destroyed a Manhattan apartment building.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. on the top floor of the occupied 100-year-old six-story building at 565 W. 144th St. near Broadway.

During a press conference Saturday morning, FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard confirmed that they would re-enter the Hamilton Heights building to search and find out if the missing person is in the building as well as conduct an investigation to find out the cause of the fire.

The Department of Buildings will determine the extent of damage done and decide whether the building needs to come down.

At the height of the fire, more than 250 firefighters responded to the fire, which displaced eleven families and injured nine people, including seven firefighters, one police officer, and one civilian.

The Red Cross has been working with the displaced residents.

A building adjacent to the fire, 561 W. 144th St. was also evacuated after it was "severely exposed to the fire," officials said. They are determining when it will be safe for residents of that building to return.

There's a major fire on west side of Manhattan right now. pic.twitter.com/gmBfi2006M — jmullaly (@jmullaly) November 17, 2017

Update 20 minutes in pic.twitter.com/2vvPODR3m4 — Jose Consejo (@GetBucks_Ken) November 17, 2017

40.825704 -73.950401