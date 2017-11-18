New York vintage subway trains return for holiday season

NEW YORK — The vintage holiday trains are back for the holidays!

With the holiday season among us, the New York Transit Museum is taking us back in time with vintage train cars and vintage buses.

Holiday train rides will be around on Sundays running Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 24.

In honor of the Second Avenue Subway’s one-year anniversary, this year’s Holiday Nostalgia Train will be running along the F line between 2nd Avenue and Lexington Avenue/63rd Street and via the Q line between Lexington Avenue/63rd Street and 96th Street on the Upper East Side.

On the F line, trains depart at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. while from the 96th Street subway station, trains will depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The so-called Shoppers Special train is made up of R1/9-style cars, also known as city cars, which served as the foundation for the modern subway train. The cars, which ran on the lettered lines, are teeming with atmosphere. Have a seat on the rattan chairs, read the newspaper under incandescent bulb lighting, stay cool under the big ceiling fans, and get a read on your final destination from the roll signs.

Nostalgia busses will also be in service from Dec. 4 to Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.