Man sought in attempted rape in Brooklyn: police

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — Police are asking for help in identifying the man they say attempted to rape a woman in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. when police say a 36-year-old female was walking along Bath Avenue and 20th Avenue when a man approached her from behind and covered her mouth, pushing her to the ground.

The man grabbed the victim’s groin area under her dress and attempted to remove her underwear. Police say the victim was able to fight off the man before he fled.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries.

The man is described as about 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray coat, black shoes, and gray jogging clothes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).