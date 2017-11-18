Man robs victim at knifepoint, gets away with $300: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — The search is on for a man police say robbed another man at knifepoint in Astoria.

The incident occurred Oct. 5 at around 6 p.m. Police say the 32-year-old male victim was in front of 31-67 Steinway Street when a man approached him from behind, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The victim complied and gave him $20. The man demanded more money and walked with the victim to an ATM where he withdrew and gave the robber $60, according to police.

The two then walked to another ATM at 32-16 Steinway Street, where the victim was forced to withdraw another $220.

The man fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, 175 pounds, facial hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, a white shirt, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).