NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Man fatally stabs mother in Long Island home

Posted 2:45 PM, November 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:44PM, November 18, 2017

CENTER MORICHES, New York — A Long Island man was taken into custody after police say he fatally stabbed his mother Friday night.

26-year-old Christopher Harrison was taken into custody police say he fatally stabbed and killed his mother.

The incident occurred around 9:41 p.m. when police say Christopher Storm Harrison stabbed his mother, Joyce Skarka, during a dispute inside their home at 31 Union Avenue.

Police responded and pronounced the 53-year-old mother dead at the scene.

Harrison, 26, was taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.