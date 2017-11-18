Affordable housing building in Brooklyn criticized: ‘Maybe it’s affordable housing if you make six figures!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — More than 93,000 prospective tenants at 535 Carleton Ave., Brooklyn, applied to get an apartment in this luxury high-rise through a lottery.

Some one-bedrooms cost as little as $589 a month if you meet the income requirements and those were snapped up really quickly. But on the higher end, there are three-bedroom apartments listed for $3,700 a month if your income is between $129,000 and $170,000 for a family of five and many of those apartments are still vacant.

The developer Greenland Forest City Partners is now advertising these apartments on StreetEasy and Instagram.

“This is not affordable housing. Maybe it’s affordable housing if you make six figures,” Democratic Congressional candidate Adem Bunkeddeko said.

Bunkeddeko is running for Congress in Brooklyn on a housing platform and he says clearly there is a need for more low-income units.

“For a lot of folks here in this s community of Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, 535 Carlton represents what the disconnection between what their hopes were. Most salaries are between $30,000 and $80,000. And most folks can’t afford to live here, which is a real challenge.”

Many who won the lottery and qualified for apartments here are happy, with few complaints.

“I like it here," tenant Angelo Morel said.

Greenland Forest City Partner could not be reached for comment.