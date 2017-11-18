AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young dead at 64

Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of the hard-rock band AC/DC, died Saturday at the age of 64, the band confirms.

Young retired from the Australian band in 2014 due to his health. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with dementia.

AC/DC published a statement announcing Young’s passing.

“Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.

With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

He took great pride in all that he endeavored.

His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

Young and his younger brother Angus founded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band in 1973.

He is survived by his wife Linda and two children.