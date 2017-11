FAIRMONT, the Bronx — At least eight people were injured in a fire that broke out in the Bronx Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 8 p.m. at 1553 Bryant Ave., in the Fairmont section of the Bronx.

According to the FDNY, there are seven minor injuries and 1 serious injury. All of those injured are civilians.

The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.

Full Video Bronx Apartment 4thfloor pic.twitter.com/IVkQSXsbed — World Latin Star CEO (@WorldLatinStar) November 19, 2017