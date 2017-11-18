60-year-old man killed after becoming trapped while installing cesspool on Long Island

SHOREHAM, N.Y. — A man was killed after becoming trapped underground while installing a cesspool in Shoreham Saturday morning, Suffolk County Police said.

Kurt Peiscopgrau, 60, of Northport, was working with a crew to install a cesspool at a home located on Josephine Boulevard in Shoreham, N.Y. While working underground to install the cesspool, the ground gave way, trapping Peiscopgrau under the rubble, at approximately 11:25 a.m., police said.

Peiscopgrau’s body was recovered nearly four hours later by Emergency Service Section police officers. The officers were assisted by the Rocky Point, Hagerman, and Brookhaven National Lab Fire Departments, as well as the fire departments and employees of the Suffolk County Department of Public Works, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified about the incident. Police did not provide PIX11 with the name of the name of the cesspool company.