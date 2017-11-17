Mother-daughter ‘murder-suicide’ may have been staged, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A mother and daughter may be the victims of a double murder and not a murder-suicide, police in Virginia said.

A newly unsealed search warrant reveals that the crime scene may have been altered or staged by the suspect, WUSA9 reports.

Police initially thought that Helen Hargan, 23, shot and killed her 63-year-old mother Pamela Hargan then turned the gun on herself.

The unsealed search warrant reveals that there was an attempted "fraudulent" wire transfer from the mother's accounts on the day before and on the day of killings.

"The transfers were attempted by Megan Hargan who is another daughter of Pamela Hargan,” according to the documents obtained by WUSA9.

Megan Hargan reportedly lived with her mother when the slayings occurred in July. No suspect has been named.