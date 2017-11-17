Two 12-year-old boys planned to blow up Queens school: police

ELMHURST, Queens — Two 12-year-old boys planned to use rocket launchers, grenades and land mines to blow up their Queens school, prompting their arrest, police said Friday.

The children attend Intermediate School 102, located in Elmhurst, according to police. The campus educates students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

A notebook detailing the boys’ plans to blow up the school was located in its gym, police said.

The notes allegedly claimed they intended to use rocket launchers, grenades and land mines.

Officials made no mention of the boys ability to access such weapons.

An unnamed person recognized the children’s handwriting, and police arrested them Thursday, police said.

Both are expected to appear in court Monday.