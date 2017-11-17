Top trainers compete for the first Men’s Health Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Some of the best trainers in NYC will compete in the Men’s Health Open on Friday.

During this inaugural tournament top trainers, boutique fitness instructors and influencers will duke it out in a series of competitions for top slots and prizes, including the chance to be featured in the magazine.

The Men’s Health Open brings together the hottest exercise classes in the city like Peloton, Tone House, Equinox, Mile High Run Club, DOGPOUND and more, into one battle to become the #1 Men's Health trainer.

The event will be streamed LIVE Friday at 2:30 pm from Brick New York in Midtown on the Men’s Health Facebook page.