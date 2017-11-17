Tennis great Serena Williams, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian wed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have made it official.

The tennis star and Reddit co-founder got married in New Orleans Friday, CNN reports. The pair have been dating since 2015, and became engaged in December of last year.

The wedding comes two months after Williams gave birth to their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Images of the wedding have yet to emerge, but the couple is likely to make a splash when they do.

Williams shared a picture of baby Alexis on Instagram the same day Ohanian posted a video of the pregnancy, and birth, on YouTube. Collectively, both have been viewed or liked nearly 4 million times.