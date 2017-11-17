Stranger follows girl home from school, gropes and kisses her in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CORONA, Queens — A man followed a girl home from school, then touched her privates and kissed her in a Queens building before fleeing, according to police, who released a sketch of the person sought Friday.

The 14-year-old victim was on her way to a friend's home after school when she was followed from Roosevelt Avenue and 103 Street to a building on 39th Avenue around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, police said.

Inside the building, the man touched her privates and kissed her on the lips, according to police.

The man then fled out of the building and in an unknown direction.

He is described as being in his 20s, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slim build, black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket, black pants and was carrying a brown messenger bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).