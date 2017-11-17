Shirtless man repeatedly topples over church statue in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they say repeatedly toppled over a statue at a Brooklyn church.

The incidents occurred on Halloween evening and later again on the morning of Nov. 11 at the Blessed Sacrament Church on Euclid Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into the church garden, knocking over the statue of St. Francis, and breaking the base.

The reason behind the man causing damage to the statue is not known.

The man is described as having long, black hair, about 20 to 25 years old, and was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white jeans, white sneakers, and shirtless.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).