Several injured, child ejected from vehicle after crash involving stolen car in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAHWAY, N.J. — Several people were injured and a child was ejected from the vehicle after a crash involving a stolen car in Rahway, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:23 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Emerson Avenue.

Rahway Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene after slamming into another vehicle occupied by seven people.

Three of those people were treated by EMS. Two injured juveniles were transported to the University Hospital in Newark by ambulance and another child was flown to the hospital after being ejected from the vehicle.

The child is in critical but stable condition.

Police are continuing to search for the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lieutenant Richard Long at 732-827-2117 or the Rahway Tips line at 732-388-1553.