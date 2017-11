Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We gave a $10,000 check to the lucky winner of our Fuel My School winner A. Harry Moore School in New Jersey!

It was a tough competition.r A. Harry Moore School and Kingsborough Early College Secondary School (KECSS) in Brooklyn are both great schools!

The runner up, KECSS will receive a $1,000 check from PIX11.