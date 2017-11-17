Mother seeks justice for daughter slain at Brooklyn barbecue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — When Mozelle Brown first saw the faces of the two men arraigned on murder charges for the deaths of her daughter Chynna Battle, 21, and her friend Shaqwanda Staley, 29, she says one of the suspects seemed remorseful, but the other did not.

Nazir Saunders, 20, looked sorry but Anthony Alexander, 18, appeared to smirk as he proclaimed his innocence, she said.

She had just one thought.

“One looked remorseful; one did not,” Mozelle Brown told PIX11. “When I look at them, the first thing that comes to mind is thank God you didn’t waste no time."

It was back in July when prosecutors say the men allegedly opened fire during a backyard party at Stuyvesant Gardens Houses.

Chynna, the mother of a 3-year-old daughter, and her friend known as Q, the mother of a 9-year-old daughter, were killed by bullets intended for someone they were sitting with.

Brown starts to cry as she thinks about this senseless tragedy.

"Not even thinking about something like that, someone coming into a backyard doing that," Brown said haltingly, holding back tears. "They took two fantastic women from their children."

But living through this tragedy, Brown, the mother of four other children and grandmother of six, had only praise for the NYPD and a detective from the 81st Precinct in particular, Philip Facenda, who went deep into the woods of South Carolina to find these two accused killers.

"Detective Facenda is extraordinary," Brown told PIX11.

And she added: "The 81 precinct is extraordinary."