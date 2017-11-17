Men arrested in fatal shooting of two Brooklyn mothers to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The two men arrested for a fatal shooting that left two Brooklyn moms dead are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anthony Alexander, 18, and Nazir Saunders, 20, allegedly gunned down Chynna Battle, 21, and Shaqwanda Staley, 29, while aiming for someone else at the barbecue.

The two men walked in with a group, opening fire as 20 people were at a barbecue in Stuyvesant Gardens on July 12, police said.

Battle's 3-year-old daughter was at the party when her mom was killed.

The two men were taken to court late Thursday after U.S. Marshals found them 650 miles away in South Carolina thanks to a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Alexander told reporters he was innocent, while Saunders remained silent.

Saunders is suspected of firing six rounds from a .45-caliber gun, officials said. Alexander allegedly fired twice from a .380-caliber weapon.

The mothers’ deaths sparked widespread outrage from the community and calls for a quick arrest.

Both men are charged with two counts of second-degree murder and will face a judge here later.