Massive fire rips through apartment building in Hamilton Heights

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — At least 100 firefighters are battling a massive fire that is tearing through an apartment building in Hamilton Heights Friday afternoon, sending dark plumes of smoke billowing over the city.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. inside the 6-story building at 565 W. 144th St. near Broadway, quickly spreading to four alarms.

Witnesses took to social media as black smoke could be seen from miles away. People in the area say sections of the building’s facade are falling to the street below. Police are urging pedestrians to stay away from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

There's a major fire on west side of Manhattan right now. pic.twitter.com/gmBfi2006M — jmullaly (@jmullaly) November 17, 2017

Small pieces from the front facade started to fall down. Police telling people to get off the street. pic.twitter.com/b6glITOzC4 — Nigâr Hacızade (@nhacizade) November 17, 2017