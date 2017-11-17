Man steals headphones off women on J train: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are looking for the man they say is connected to a patterned robbery in Queens and Brooklyn.

Both incidents occurred on Nov. 8 within an hour of each other when the man approached victims on the J-train.

At around 12:45 p.m., the man grabbed an 18-year-old female by the face and removed her Apple Airpod ear buds before fleeing at the 111 Street J train subway station, police said.

Shortly after around 1:17 p.m., the same individual grabbed a 39-year-old woman’s headphones from her head and fled the Cleveland Street subway station, said police.

The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a dark bubble jacket, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).