Follow-up Friday: Here’s how Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Belinda Bailey and her neighbors, who live at the Howard Houses in Brooklyn, say their building smells like a port-a-potty.

“It’s just terrible. All day it smells. Now, we don’t have heat. We want answers,” demanded Bailey.

Bailey’s five-year-old great-granddaughter Kemiyah Medley says she is angry too.

“It’s cold and I have four blankets. I’m mad,” said Medley.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “The heat is back on and the repairs to the sewer pipes will begin tomorrow. Our residents deserve better as we strive to provide them safe, clean and connected communities.”

The heat is on and a team of workers are fixing the sewage leak.

= = =

A senior living facility on 155th Street, run by New Vision management needs new elevators. With six flights, seniors say they are stuck in their homes.

"It's very frustrating. One senior has already fallen," said a senior, who did not want to be identified.

According to management, repairs are estimated to take up to three months. Some seniors say that is just too long to wait.

"We have the department of buildings involved we have all the agencies Hud. We are trying to do it as fast as we can," said Miriam Rodriguez, the property manager.

The elevators have been fixed.

= = =

Haydee Perez lives in the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx.

Since April, Perez has been fighting for a clean up of the mold in her bathroom.

“My daughter has cerebral palsy. We need a safe and clean place to live. It’s making us sick,” said Perez.

NYCHA Spokesperson tells PIX11 News, “Our staff is working urgently to remove the mold today. We can and will do better to serve our residents.” The mold is gone and Perez’s bathroom was repainted.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.