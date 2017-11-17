Exploring the world of virtual reality in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Get ready to be transported into a 3D world filled with more than 50 experiences.

VR World in Midtown is the largest virtual reality center in the western hemisphere, spread over 3 levels and 15,000 square feet.

Each level has different virtual reality experiences that have been developed to date.

The senses of hearing, touch, and vision are stimulated in the interactive world where the computer is the gatekeeper.

The users’ eyes are the guide and every single movement is tracked and the graphics react accordingly.

Users will wear either an Oculus, HTC Vive, or Samsung Gear headset.

Each has a set of different experiences and teleports the user into an artificial world where the limitations are endless.

For ticket and pricing info: https://vrworldnyc.com/