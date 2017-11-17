Carl’s Jr. to open first Manhattan location in 2018: reports

MIDTOWN — A popular fast-food chain is coming to the Big Apple!

Carl’s Jr. will be making its debut in Manhattan early 2018, after the restaurant’s parent company, CKE Restaurants, signed a 15-year lease, according to National Restaurant News.

The fast-food chain is expected to open it’s store on 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, across the street from Penn Station, a popular area amongst commuters and tourists alike.

Carl’s Jr., which started as a hot-dog cart in 1941, has over 1,100 restaurants worldwide, but there are only four locations in New Jersey and Upstate New York.

A Carl’s Jr. restaurant is also under construction in Coney Island along Surf Ave coming in the year.

