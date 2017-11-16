The female forces behind Refinery29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It started out as just an idea between four friends.

Now 12 years later, Refinery29 is the leading digital media company with a focus on women.

I got to tour their open concept work space in lower Manhattan that accommodates most of Refinery’s 450 employees.

The media company also has offices in L.A., London and Berlin.

"I think the focus of women’s media was much different then it is today. I think the emphasis was on how women look. What’s really evolved over the last decade really the last 13 years is recognizing that women have a wide berth of interests," said Christene Barberich.

"If people don’t know Refinery29 and what the mission is, what is the mission" asked Tamsen Fadal.

"We really work to empower and inspire women and help to support them in all aspects of their lives," said Piera Gelardi.

Co-founders Christene Barberich and Piera Gelardi met while working in print publishing.

For them, Refinery29 became a very personal mission – as they were looking for a women-driven publication that covered the wide range of topics they themselves were interested in.

"Being at the helm of your own company to be able to envision it and shape it and inform it" said Barberich.

"Even in the very beginning Christene and I would say we want them when they open the Refinery letter to say, ooh what did those cooky kids do today," said Gelardi.

Today, you can find articles on everything from style trends, to politics, money and career advice, life hacks and pop culture.

And Refinery’s on every social media platform you can think of….

"They can really determine whether stories or series and franchises and tools we want to launch will actually find an audience," said Barberich.

"What do you tell young women?" asked Fadal.

"I see it as a privilege to create a new model of leadership," said Gelardi.

Values that have helped launch them from a small idea between friends to a media giant with over 500 million users across its global online community.

"We have been able to do so much more then we ever thought was possible, for us, in the future we really just see ourselves developing the brand into new spaces," said Gelardi.

"It really doesn’t end up being about us, it ends up being about the women we can put up front," said Barberich.